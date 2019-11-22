|
Charles R. Kocan, age 89 of Bristol, IL passed away at his home, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1930 in Oak Park, IL the son of John and Marie (Levy) Kocan.
Charles was a member of the English Congregational United Church of Christ in Big Rock, IL. Mr. Kocan was a proud Veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of Sokol America and also a member of the Prairie State Railroad Club. Charles was an avid reader and a talented water colorist. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities, woodworking and was an avid history enthusiast. Charles was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Charles is survived by his children, Scott Kocan of Choteau, MT, Mark (Laura) Kocan of Tuscan, AZ, Charles Kocan of Naperville, IL, and Susan (John) Kazak of Hudson, WI; his grandchildren, Shelby (Mike) Rambaud, Lucas Kocan, Meaghan (Cale) Barton, Paige Kazak, Grace Kazak, Chloe Kazak, and Sara Marcoux; his great-grandsons, Jake and Logan Rambaud; also several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marion Polz and his brother, John Kocan.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL with Reverend Bill Riegle, officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Friends may visit from 12:00 pm until the Hour of Service on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630)553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2019