Charles Roland "Charlie" Capes, age 86, passed quietly into the arms of his Savior, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, Sunday, September 6, 2020.
He was born September 1, 1934, on the Beith Road family farm in Virgil, IL, to proud and loving parents, Sterling and Lucile (Meredith) Capes.
He is survived by three children: Mary (Vern) Roberts, Carol Praetorius Capes, Paul (Christine) Capes; eight grandchildren: Crystal and Serena Berkes, Robert and Charles Praetorius, Justin (Kaitlin) Adkerson, Natasha Capes, Savannah Capes, and Charles R. "Charlie" Capes II; one great-granddaughter, Alice Adkerson; three siblings: Don (Mary) Capes, Gene Capes and Dean Capes; many nieces, nephews and generations of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Lucille Capes, his wife Caroline and sisters-in-law: Carol and JoAnn Capes.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 2 p.m. and a maximum of 30 attendees will be permitted. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Elburn. Funeral services will be broadcast through Facebook Live.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Charlie's name. Checks may be made to the "Charles Roland Capes Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
