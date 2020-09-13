1/1
Charles Roland Capes
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Roland "Charlie" Capes, age 86, passed quietly into the arms of his Savior, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family, Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He was born September 1, 1934, on the Beith Road family farm in Virgil, IL, to proud and loving parents, Sterling and Lucile (Meredith) Capes.

He is survived by three children: Mary (Vern) Roberts, Carol Praetorius Capes, Paul (Christine) Capes; eight grandchildren: Crystal and Serena Berkes, Robert and Charles Praetorius, Justin (Kaitlin) Adkerson, Natasha Capes, Savannah Capes, and Charles R. "Charlie" Capes II; one great-granddaughter, Alice Adkerson; three siblings: Don (Mary) Capes, Gene Capes and Dean Capes; many nieces, nephews and generations of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Lucille Capes, his wife Caroline and sisters-in-law: Carol and JoAnn Capes.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 2 p.m. and a maximum of 30 attendees will be permitted. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at Blackberry Township Cemetery, Elburn. Funeral services will be broadcast through Facebook Live.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Charlie's name. Checks may be made to the "Charles Roland Capes Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com where you can read Charlie's full life story


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Service
02:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home -- Funeral services will be broadcast through Facebook Live.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved