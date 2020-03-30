|
|
Charles Stuart Moore, 79, of Yorkville, IL passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 11, 1940 in Lebanon, IN, the son of Frank S. and Evelyn H. (Tossing) Moore. Charles was united in marriage to Beverly Kathyrn Deutsch on April 18, 1964 at St Therese Church in Aurora, IL.
Chuck graduated from East High School in 1958, Allied Institute of Technology and Illinois Benedictine College. He worked at Barber Greene, and was employed as a Tool Designer/Engineer/Manager at All-Steel Inc. for twenty-five years. He worked at Senior Flexonics in Bartlett, IL for ten years until his retirement in 2003. He was a devoted member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, where he was a School Board member for fourteen years, involved in several ministries, and was a church usher for over fifty years. He was also a member of the Rush-Copley Parkinson's Movement Program and Support Group.
He enjoyed caring for his yard and car, watching old movies, woodworking, and especially spending time with his wife and family to whom he was very dedicated. He will especially be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and quick wit.
He is survived by his wife of fifty six years, Beverly (Deutsch) Moore; four children, Karen (Paul) Hurt of Yorkville, IL, Julie (Kevin) Polhill of Yorkville, IL, Daniel (Jennifer) Moore of Neenah, WI, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Hatzinger of Wheaton, IL; fifteen grandchildren, Dylan Hurt, Jacob (Jamie) Hurt, Zachary Hames, Madeline (fiancé Alex Farwell) Hames, Olivia Hames, Christin Polhill, Gabriel Polhill, Hannah Polhill, Nicole Moore, Nathan Moore, Madeline DeVerney, Olive DeVerney, Caleb Hatzinger, Jonah Hatzinger, Finn Hatzinger; three great grandchildren, Aiden Hurt, Amelia Hurt, and Mia Farwell; two sisters, Marjorie (Robert) Bieritz, Jane (Rich) Stover; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, John and Rose (Jungels) Tossing, Fred and Anna (MacLean) Moore; his sister, Betty Jean (late Robert) Talkington; a nephew, Christopher Talkington; a son-in-law, Frederick Hames.
A private family visitation will be held followed by a private funeral mass that will be offered at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church; Fr. Timothy Mulcahey will officiate with private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 30, 2020