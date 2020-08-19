Charles Wayne Cocks, 77, of Aurora, IL passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Naperville, IL. He was born on June 7, 1943 in Jackson, TN.



Wayne graduated from East Aurora H.S. and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a life long resident of Aurora. He enjoyed a good trip to Las Vegas or to the casino and was interested from a young age in car racing, NASCAR, and hockey. He retired from Toyota.



He is survived by his sons, Don and Randy Cocks of Bradenton, Florida, his brother Ken (Nancy) Cocks of Bartlett, IL, his nephew Troy Cocks of Bartlett, IL, his niece Valerie Cocks of So. Elgin, and his grandson Kevin Cocks.



He was preceded in death by his wife Kaye (Bauer) Cocks, and his parents, Charles and Henri Ella (Olive) Cocks.



A private interment will be held for the family at a later date.





