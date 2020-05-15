On April 26, 2020, Charles William Condon, Jr. succumbed to Neuroendocrine Carcinoma comforted by his children and Irish Catholic faith. Despite a harrowing battle, Bill never lost his smile or sense of humor.



Chuck and Rose Mary Condon welcomed Bill on October 9, 1939 in Oswego, Illinois. Bill enjoyed helping with the dairy herd and taking apart cars on the family farm. His teens were spent attending Catholic Youth of Oswego activities where he met Patricia Trompeter and racing with the Oswego Dragsters.



After graduating from Oswego High School in 1957, Bill enlisted in the United States Coast Guard Reserves and attained the rank of Engineman Second Class. He worked at Caterpillar to pay for his studies in Dairy Farm Management at the University of Illinois. There Bill met 'the' Cathy Salemi and an entirely different future unfolded.



Bill and Cathy married on June 24, 1967. Bill taught high school in Urbana before moving into local politics. Together they welcomed their son Daniel during the Walker Campaign. Cathy's opportunity to work for Civil Rights at the Federal level took the young family to California. A new position in Chicago called them back in 1979. They established themselves in St. Barnabas parish on the Southwest Side. The family grew with the surprise of their daughter Leah. Bill was a friendly smile in the local hardware store, neighborhood activities, and school athletic events. In 1996, he buried his wife Cathy of 29 years and rallied for his children in their accomplishments with enough pride for two.



Bill dispatched for the Chicago Police Department until his retirement. Retirement brought Bill back to building cars and a chance reconnection with his CYO sweetheart Patricia. Together Bill and Pat travelled the world, delighted in each other's youngest grandchildren, and supported each other through tricky health situations.



Left to carry on his legacy of kindness and Irish humor are his children, Daniel Condon and Leah (Joe) Guillemette; grandchildren, Kiera Condon and Itasia Wyatt-Condon, Billy, Catie, and Mikey Guillemette; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Cameron, Ava, and Leo. Carrying special memories and connections are Patricia Coultrip and Tim, Julie, Corey, Hailey, and Tyler Jansen of Somonauk. Toasting past adventures and warm memories are his brothers, Bob (Sally) Condon of Myersville, MD, John Condon of Aurora, and sister Mary Condon Murray of Oswego, the Salemi Family, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, the Kiwanis Camp Alumni, and friends.



Pandemic has deemed his full Irish Celebration of Life be postponed until we can celebrate properly. In the meantime, memorial donations can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Carle Auxilary Guest House. Everyday gestures of kindness, forgiveness, good humor, and warm smiles will truly honor his memory.





