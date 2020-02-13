|
of Aurora, IL went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Aurora, IL. He was born on July 8, 1934 in Bartow, GA. To the late Joseph Parker, Sr. and Georganna Jackson-Byron.
He worked as a Tool and Dye Machinist for over 35 years at McNish Corporation (Amwell) Aurora, IL. Until he retired in 1998.
Charlie leaves to cherish his memory sons Stanley L. Williams and Charlie J. Williams; daughter Caroline (Michael) Hughes of Aurora, IL; granddaughters Cloris, Neeshelle , Kaeesha, Jovnna , DaShanna and Jasmine; grandsons Nathaniel, Stanton, Michael, Keith, Jimmy, Jr., Brandon, Cornell, Kareem, and Darnell; sisters Marie Holliday, Betty (Walter) Collins of Brooklyn, NY, Annie Warthen of Jacksonville, FL and Rose (Ralph Hicks) Brown of Bartow, GA; brothers James (Eleanor) Parker of Charlottesville NC, Charles (Mattie) Parker, Chester (Joann) Parker, Alfred (Tasha) Parker of Bartow, GA, and Thomas (Vicky) Parker Sandersville, GA; daughter-in-law Bernell Williams of Sandersville, Georgia.
Charlie was preceded in death by wife Dorothy J. Williams; mother Georganna Jackson Byron and father Joseph Parker, Sr.; daughters Diane Head Adams and Jeanette M. Head; son Jimmy Williams, Sr.; brothers Harris George Williams, Joseph Parker, Jr. and Oscar Parker; sisters Ruby Tucker, Willie Clyde Adkinson, Eutine Taver and Annie Mae Holliday.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 13, 2020