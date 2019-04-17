Chester "Chet" J. May, age 88 of Montgomery, IL, passed away on April 15, 2019, the son of the late John H. and Genevieve May of Aurora, IL.After graduating from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL, Chet enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer during the Korean War, earning several bronze service stars and Presidential Unit Citation medal. He than graduated from the University of Illinois with a mechanical engineering degree and enjoyed his career as Design Engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for over 20 years at the Montgomery plant.He is survived by his daughter, Cathryn (Tim) Keating, brother Richard (Doris) May, niece and nephew, step-daughter Paula Berg and step-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley nee Christoffel and second wife Irene nee Berg.Special thanks to all of Chester's at-home caregivers, the nurses and aides at HarborChase Assisted Living of Plainfield and Transitions Hospice for their compassionate and gentle care.Visitation will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. with a 10:00 A.M. funeral service at Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 South Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.Burial will take place with military honors on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Chester's name may be directed to: Marmion Military Academy's General Fund at www.marmion .org/donate or to a military veterans .For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary