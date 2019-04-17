Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester J. "Chet" May

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chester J. "Chet" May Obituary
Chester "Chet" J. May, age 88 of Montgomery, IL, passed away on April 15, 2019, the son of the late John H. and Genevieve May of Aurora, IL.After graduating from Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL, Chet enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer during the Korean War, earning several bronze service stars and Presidential Unit Citation medal. He than graduated from the University of Illinois with a mechanical engineering degree and enjoyed his career as Design Engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for over 20 years at the Montgomery plant.He is survived by his daughter, Cathryn (Tim) Keating, brother Richard (Doris) May, niece and nephew, step-daughter Paula Berg and step-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his first wife Shirley nee Christoffel and second wife Irene nee Berg.Special thanks to all of Chester's at-home caregivers, the nurses and aides at HarborChase Assisted Living of Plainfield and Transitions Hospice for their compassionate and gentle care.Visitation will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. with a 10:00 A.M. funeral service at Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 South Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.Burial will take place with military honors on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Chester's name may be directed to: Marmion Military Academy's General Fund at www.marmion .org/donate or to a military veterans .For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now