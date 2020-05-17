It still doesn't seem real that you're gone. Everytime you went into the hospital you always eventually came home. I'm sad that you're gone and I really miss you but I know that you have been wanting this for a long time so because of that, I'm very happy for you. Fly high grandpa, I love you always and will miss you. Also, don't worry about grandma, she will be taking care of, we promise you that.

Angie Garcia

Grandchild