Chester Johnson Jr., 90, of North Aurora, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born September 18, 1929 to the late Chester and Natalie (Rudolph) Johnson Sr.
He attended West Aurora High School. Chester married Marie Hollis on January 20, 1951 by Rev. RJ Humphries at Claim Street Baptist Church in Aurora. They were married for 69 years. He was a member of Central Bible Church since 1967.
After high school Chester was a delivery driver for Oatman Dairy in Aurora. He then found a job as an upholster at Kroehler Manufacturing in Naperville. However, he became worried they were going on strike so he found an advertisement as a hired man on a farm in Elburn. He told the farmer he did not know much about farming but was willing to learn. After 2 years the farmer retired and asked if he was willing to take over. After 27 years he was raising 2000 hogs and over 400 acres of corn and soybeans a year. He always enjoyed working in the yard with his vegetable and flower gardens. He was also 4-H leader for 20 years in Elburn, IL.
If farming wasn't enough, he took over playing Santa Claus from his father from 1976-1995 in Elburn and at The Santa House in Geneva, IL. He also visited many houses on Christmas Eve.
Chester is survived by his wife, Marie Johnson; children, David (Judy) Johnson of Yorkville, IL, Diane (Allyn) Forberg of Forsyth, MT, Doris (Mike) Black of Concrete, WA, Daniel (Lori) Johnson of Oswego, IL and Denise Garcia of Montgomery, IL; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Stephanie Forberg; sister, Marilyn Smith and brother-in-law, Delbert Smith.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Social distancing and wearing a mask are required at the visitation. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the room at one time. A private burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park with Pastor Steven Barack and Pastor Gary Hollinger officiating and grandchildren Jason and Megan Forberg performing How Great Thou Art.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at Go Fund Me for Chester Johnson Jr. https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-chester-johnson-jr or to the family.
Published in Beacon News on May 17, 2020.