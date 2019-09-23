Home

Chester L. Davis II


1942 - 2019
Chester L. Davis II Obituary
Chester L. Davis II, 76, of Salem, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at a local hospital.

Chester was born and raised in Aurora, Illinois, and earned a Bachelor's degree from Lake Forest college in Illinois. Following graduation he served in the Peace Corp in Brazil, and then went on to retire and earned his Master's Degree from Yale University, as well as Bachelor's Degree from Johns Hopkins University. He worked with D.H.E.W., where he served as an analyst un the academy of sciences for forty five years. Chester then went on to work for the Veteran's Health Administration where he was an advocate for medical research and the delivery of treatment, as well as the quality of care.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Davis; son, Nathan M. Davis (Miki); brother, Michael J. Davis (Sara Welch);sister-in-law, Betty Thomas Bailey (Clyde); also left to cherish his memory are his beloved grandchildren, Kieran, Hayden, Kellen, and Ryan; his nephews, Michael and Alexander Davis; niece, and niece Tristy Evely;

At his request, no public services will be held.

Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 23, 2019
