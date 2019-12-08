|
Chloe V. Chambers, 89, passed away at home December 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born March 6, 1930, Madison County, Alabama, daughter of Albert and Pearl (Vantreece) Rousseau. Chloe work for Kresge's, She was a bus Driver as well as a driver for the family business, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Chloe is survived by 3 daughters, Jeannine Chambers, Betty (David) Owen and Barb Chambers. 6 grandchildren, James, Kristopher, Heidi, Kimberly, Derek, and Angela. 13 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and 1 on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, Palmer, 4 brothers, Earl, Lawrence, Chapman and James. 3 sisters, Annabelle, Bertha, Monnie, and 1 grandson, Patrick Winburn. Chloe was a 50 year member of the Royal Order of the Eastern Star and a longtime member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Aurora. Family will be receiving guests Monday December 9, 2019, from 3pm to 7pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Funeral Services will be Tuesday December 10, 2019, 11am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. For Directions and guestbook, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 8, 2019