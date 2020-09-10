Christine Ann Light (Vlasz), 67, went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Aurora, Illinois on September 21, 1952 to Juliann (Werth) and Julius Vlasz. Chris was the youngest of four children, having three doting older brothers. She attended Our Lady of Good Counsel in Aurora K-8 and worked at A&W Root Beer Stand and later Kresge's part-time while attending East Aurora High School, from which she graduated in 1970. She met her husband Ron through her friendship with Ron's sister Diane, and they were married on December 11, 1971. Chris and Ron soon purchased a home on the east side of Aurora and welcomed their daughter Janet in 1974 and son Michael in 1978. They relocated in 1988 to Oswego. Although Chris's most cherished "jobs" in life were wife, mom, and grandma, she worked outside the home part-time on and off as her children became teens, spending a year or two here and there until she settled into office administration at Preferred Packaging in Aurora for 16 years, a job from which she retired on October 31, 2006.
Chris and Ron began attending Christ Community Church, Aurora Campus (formerly Blackberry Creek Community Church) in 1998 at the invite of their daughter and son-in-law. Chris soon gave her life to Jesus and began a personal relationship with Him that brought her a deep and abiding joy that only grew over the years. She enjoyed serving at church in ways both great and small, always with a smile. Her faith was encouraging and inspiring to many.
Chris served her family sacrificially, always looking for ways to bless and encourage them, showing them her love in a thousand small ways and rarely putting herself first. She was a beautiful example of what it means to be a God-honoring wife, mom, friend, and sister, among other things.
She loved movies, reading, cooking, flower gardening, and spending time with her grown children and grandchild between Cleveland and Seattle whenever possible, whether for birthdays, holidays, or just because. She never cared what the plan was, as long as being together was part of it!
Chris is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ronald Light; two children, Janet (Todd) Pappas and Michael Light, DVM; one grandchild, Grant Pappas; two brothers, The Reverend Father Melvyn J. Vlasz and Donald (Carol) Vlasz; sisters-in-law Barbara Vlasz and Linda (Gerald Jr.) Podschweit; brothers-in law David (Margaret Sue) Light and Robert Light; several greatly loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juliann and Julius Vlasz; one brother, Claude Vlasz; one sister-in-law, Diane Hester (Light).
The family will receive visitors at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL on Friday, September 11 from 5-8:30pm. A private memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church, Aurora Campus on Saturday, September 12, 2020 followed by interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. The memorial service will also be livestreamed. Please visit www.ccclife.org/memorial
for details. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com