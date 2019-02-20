Christine Helen Grigoratos, 80, of North Aurora passed away on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 18, 1938 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Peter and Verlie (Ayers) Klikas. Christine had a passion for sewing and baking, she enjoyed quilting and found much enjoyment in making her grandchildren pillows and blankets. She adored her family and will be greatly missed.She is survived by her children; Ilene (Daniel) Kopanke, Robert (Connie) Neisler and Verlie Thomas; grandchildren, Danika (Savva) Amusin, Daniel (Steph) Rosekopanke, Christopher Neisler, Breanna and Rick DeBenedetti and Robert Jr., and Matthew Taylor. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Memorial Home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary