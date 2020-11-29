Christopher passed away unexpectedly on Sunday November 22nd. He was 52 years of age.



Christopher was born in Aurora on August 15, 1968, a son of the late Ardelia Dean. Christopher is a West Aurora High School graduate. He served in the US Navy from 1989 until his retirement in 2009.



Christopher was the beloved husband of Pamela Dean. He was the devoted father of Lauren, Christopher, and Jacob. He was also the cherished "Pop Pop" of Savannah and Evan. He is survived by two sisters, Amanda Riddick of Aurora and Lydia Leal of Itasca. He leaves to cherish 4 nieces whom he loved dearly.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, Illinois.





