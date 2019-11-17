|
|
Christopher D. Wessels, 34, of Sugar Grove, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Presence Mercy Center Hospital. He was born September 23, 1985 in Lansing, Michigan. Christopher was an organ donor. In addition to donating his eyes and tissue to help others, both of his kidneys were also donated and saved the lives of two individuals. He is survived by his parents Pammie and Jay Wessels; his two sisters Tracy (Javie Lents) Wessels and Megan Wessels; two nephews Damian Wilson and Javie Lents, Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12:00pm until 3:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Christopher's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Christopher's memory to the Hesed House, 659 South River St., Aurora, IL 60506, 630-897-2156, www.hesedhouse.org
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8, 2019