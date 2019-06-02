Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
701 S. Eola Rd.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
701 S. Eola Rd.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
Assumption Cemetery
1S510 Winfield Rd.
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Lickteig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher E. Lickteig

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christopher E. Lickteig Obituary
Christopher Eugene Lickteig, age 64, passed away on May 24, 2019 in rural Chase County, KS. He was born on September 15, 1955 in Greeley, Kansas, the son of the late Melvin and Josephine Ann Lickteig. Chris had many interests, gardening, bowling at Parkside Lanes and golfing at Village Links of Glen Ellen. He was employed for over 35 years with USG. He also was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic church and Knights of Columbus. Chris is survived by his siblings, Karen (Neal) Gamble of Scott City, KS and Paul (Karla) Lickteig of Derby, KS; his nieces and nephews, Melissa (Brandon) Hilker, Evin (Ashley) Lickteig and Bryan Lickteig; his step nieces and nephews, Lisa (Ray) Gamble and Matthew (Jessy) Gamble; his great nieces and nephews, Mahlia Hilker, Charles Hilker, August Hilker, Oliver Lickteig and Faye Lickteig; step nieces and nephews, Beau, Cassie Ann, Davina, Freya Gamble; his special friend, Sue Andrews and many more family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Jaclynn Lickeig in 2000. Visitation will be held Monday 4-8 p.m. June 3, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral Mass will take place Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S Eola Rd, Aurora, IL 60504, Tuesday 11:00 a.m. June 3, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be in the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now