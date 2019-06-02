Christopher Eugene Lickteig, age 64, passed away on May 24, 2019 in rural Chase County, KS. He was born on September 15, 1955 in Greeley, Kansas, the son of the late Melvin and Josephine Ann Lickteig. Chris had many interests, gardening, bowling at Parkside Lanes and golfing at Village Links of Glen Ellen. He was employed for over 35 years with USG. He also was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic church and Knights of Columbus. Chris is survived by his siblings, Karen (Neal) Gamble of Scott City, KS and Paul (Karla) Lickteig of Derby, KS; his nieces and nephews, Melissa (Brandon) Hilker, Evin (Ashley) Lickteig and Bryan Lickteig; his step nieces and nephews, Lisa (Ray) Gamble and Matthew (Jessy) Gamble; his great nieces and nephews, Mahlia Hilker, Charles Hilker, August Hilker, Oliver Lickteig and Faye Lickteig; step nieces and nephews, Beau, Cassie Ann, Davina, Freya Gamble; his special friend, Sue Andrews and many more family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Jaclynn Lickeig in 2000. Visitation will be held Monday 4-8 p.m. June 3, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral Mass will take place Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S Eola Rd, Aurora, IL 60504, Tuesday 11:00 a.m. June 3, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be in the Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary