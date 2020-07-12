1/
Clara Ione Ringberg
1922 - 2020
Clara Ione "GG" (Davis) Ringberg, age 98, of Darlington, Wisconsin, formerly of Oswego, Illinois, peacefully returned to the loving arms of her husband, Clarence, and her Savior ~ the Lord God, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter, Rachel.

Clara was born in rural Yorkville, IL on Feb. 10, 1922, the 6th daughter of Bert and Lydia (Friebele) Davis.

She attended Yorkville schools, graduating June of 1940. She married Clarence Ringberg on September 14, 1940. He preceded her to heaven on September 24, 1994 after 54 years of marriage. She worked at the Copper Kettle in Oswego, Sears, Roebuck, and Company, Aurora for five years, and Carson Pirie Scott, retiring after 17 years. She was a member of the AuSable Grove Presbyterian Church for over 70 years, taught Sunday School, the Missionary Ladies, and a member of the Laugh A Lot Club.

Clara is survived by her daughter, Charlene (Ron) Wheaton, of Yorkville, IL and her son, Bob (Fran) Ringberg, Belmont, WI. Grandchildren ~ Randy (Dawn) Wheaton, Yorkville, IL, Rachel Ringberg, Darlington, WI., Cate (Bill) Winters, Madison, WI., Chris (Heather) Ringberg, Platteville, WI. Great grandchildren ~ Cory (Sam) Davis, Yorkville, IL., Remington and Dallas Wheaton, Dan (Trisha) Bahr, Belmont, WI, Jon Gerhards, Cuba City, WI., Sebastian (Allie) Gerhards, Muscatine, IA., Kurt Ringberg-Cardey, Potosi, WI., Lizzie, Nichol, Allie, and Andrew Ringberg, Platteville, WI. Great-great grandchildren ~ Caleb, Trenton, Payton, Fischer, Reegan, Kaden, Elynor, and two more due any day now.

She was preceded to heaven by her parents, husband, granddaughter Tammi Lynn Wheaton, sisters and brothers in law, Ruth (Ed) Baker, Rachel (Joe) Lindenmeier, Martha (Fred) Carpenter, Dorothy (Jim) Eddy, Doris (Don) Hattersley, and brother, Robert Earl Davis in infancy at age 19 days.

Visitation will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will also be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. until the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at the AuSable Grove Presbyterian Church located at 5021 Wheeler Road, Yorkville, IL. (MASKS are required)

Burial to follow at AuSable Grove Cemetery, rural Yorkville, IL.

Memorials may be made to AuSable Grove Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 148, Yorkville, IL 60560.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 12, 2020.
