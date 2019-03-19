Clarence C. Roth, 98, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was born the son of John and Mary Roth on June 1, 1920. He is now reunited in heaven with his wife Marie of 68 years who passed in 2011.Clarence will always be remembered for his quiet and fierce independent nature. He was a self-taught carpenter, plumber, mechanic, an all-around "Mister Fix It". In 1982 he retired from Burgess-Norton after 42 years where he was a precision tool maker. His gardens and yard were a great source of enjoyment for him, especially when he was able to cut the grass on his "Ford" tractor. He was a lifelong member of Annunciation Catholic Church, former member of the Aurora Turner Club, and was a volunteer fireman for over 32 years with Marywood Fire Department. Clarence is survived by his loving daughters Sharon (Bill) Platt, and Cathy (Denny) Diehl; beloved grandchildren Monica (Paul) Rathman, Jeffrey Platt, Julie Benson, and Stacey Payne; cherished great-grandchildren Lyndsey Payne, Jasmine Benson, Ryan Rathman, and Jacob Rathman; precious sisters Anna Gibson, and Patty (Bob) Cline; and many nieces and nephews. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Marie Roth: great-grandson Lance Clark; siblings Francis Kiefer, Marie Schindbeck, and Ralph Roth; and step-mother Amelia Roth.Clarence is now at rest with the Lord and free from pain and the trials of this earthly life. Thank you to all who helped him on his journey. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choosing in Clarence's memory. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; to Annunciation Catholic Church for Mass at 10:00 AM, with interment to follow at Marywood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Clarence's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary