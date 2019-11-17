Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Luther Durham Jr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Luther Durham Jr. Obituary
Clarence L. Durham Jr., 72 "Mouse" passed away October 27, 2019 in Clermont Florida. He was born on May 10, 1947 in Aurora, IL to Clarence L. Durham Sr. and Sara Durham.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Durham, and her parents, Luther C. Fews and Martha Fews. He is also preceded in death by his father's parents, Charles Pate and Isabell Durham.

TO ALL THE FRIENDS & RELATIVES. Your kind expression of sympathy is deeply appreciated and gratefully acknowledged. Words cannot express our appreciation for the many prayers, letters of condolence and cards and other acts of kindness, shown during the death of our brother. May God bless all of you.

Funeral Services were held in Clermont, Fl. On Friday November 8, 2019. Thereafter Cremation

The loving sisters of "Mouse" Linda Clark, Millie Stewart, and Judy Glenn
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -