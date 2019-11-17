|
|
Clarence L. Durham Jr., 72 "Mouse" passed away October 27, 2019 in Clermont Florida. He was born on May 10, 1947 in Aurora, IL to Clarence L. Durham Sr. and Sara Durham.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Durham, and her parents, Luther C. Fews and Martha Fews. He is also preceded in death by his father's parents, Charles Pate and Isabell Durham.
TO ALL THE FRIENDS & RELATIVES. Your kind expression of sympathy is deeply appreciated and gratefully acknowledged. Words cannot express our appreciation for the many prayers, letters of condolence and cards and other acts of kindness, shown during the death of our brother. May God bless all of you.
Funeral Services were held in Clermont, Fl. On Friday November 8, 2019. Thereafter Cremation
The loving sisters of "Mouse" Linda Clark, Millie Stewart, and Judy Glenn
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 17, 2019