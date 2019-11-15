|
of Aurora, Illinois, passed away on October 31, 2019 surrounded by loving family. She was born in Blue Mountain, Mississippi to Modenia Waldrop-Foote and Lawrence Foote Sr. Clorece was employed at AT&T Western Electric, Texas Instruments and Bethesda Lutheran Communities. Clorece is survived by three loving children, Nathaniel C. Allen of Aurora Illinois, Cloris J. Williams of Springfield, Illinois and Stanton L. Williams of Aurora, Illinois. Two beloved grandchildren, Cacell Courtney Allen; Aurora, Illinois and Joseph Carter Williams; El Paso, Texas. Wake at the Greater Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ, Friday, November 15, 2019 5 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Aurora, IL. Funeral Service Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Greater Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ, Aurora, IL. Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. Homegoing Service 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 15, 2019