Colin R. Reed (89) passed away on October 20, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born in Passaic, New Jersey. He has been a resident of Oswego, IL since 1985, and attended St. Anne Catholic Church.
Colin is survived by his wife, Judith (nee Kimbel), of 45 years, his children Teresa (Craig) Brown of Portland, MI, Kevin A. Reed (Paula) of Beaverdam, Virginia, Colin R. Reed, Jr. (Christine) of Edwardsburg, MI, Kathleen A. Hurst (Steve) of Edwardsburg, MI and Lisa (Jonathon) Keaton of Naperville, IL, Judy's niece, who joined our family and became his 3rd daughter. He is also survived by cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, 2 sisters-in-law and loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and only brother.
Colin had an extremely broad-based 46 year career in personnel consulting and recruitment in corporations both nation wide and international in scope. Positions held included Manager, Vice President of Franchise Relations, Vice President of Management Development, Vice President of Corporate Development and Corporate Director. The majority of his accomplishments were in the field of Human Resources where, as an acknowledged and respected expert, he wrote training manuals for professionals, trade journal articles and position statements. With superior communication skills, he wrote depositions that helped defeat adverse legislation in several States and at the Federal level, as well as in the Province of Canada. He was also the Owner/General Manager of a multi-office business service firm.
Colin is a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Business and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He had many Professional Memberships and Distinctions.
Colin retired in 1996 to care for his only brother in his last years. After that, he spent his winters in Florida with Judy, where he enjoyed golfing, fishing and bridge. He also enjoyed the outdoors and loved to wander thru the mountains and back roads of America. His summers in Oswego were full of long and treasured visits with his grandchildren, as well as extended family and good friends. Colin's affable good nature and kindness were among his distinct good traits…he was warm, friendly and easy going, and liked by everyone he knew. There is no better measure of a man. He was the heart of our family and we will miss him terribly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Due to COVID, there will be no visitation or services at this time. They will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kendall County Food Pantry or Wayside Cross Mission in Aurora, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com