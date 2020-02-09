|
|
Constance Jean "Connie" Dahm, age 83, of Sandwich, formerly of Oswego, IL passed away surrounded by her loving family at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL on Monday, February 3. 2020. She was born June 11, 1936 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Lloyd and Elizabeth (Coleman) Hansen.
She was a former member of Saint Anne's Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed crocheting for her kids and grandchildren. Connie was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and also an avid bird lover who was especially fond of cardinals and yellow finches. Connie was a homemaker and worked in the food services field at Sunnymere Retirement Home in Aurora, IL and Oswego Elementary School. Connie and Don also owned and managed the Wal-Oak Bed and Breakfast in Oswego, IL.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Don Dahm, five daughters; Laurie Hieser, Debbie (Mark) Michelini, Julie Rippinger, Mary (Jeff) Garbelman, Amy (Michael) Worrell, one son Joe (Karen) Dahm, seventeen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her brother, Jack (Elna) Hansen. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Hansen.
To celebrate Connie, family and friends may visit from 1pm until the hour of service at 4pm, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL.
Memorials may be directed to either the , 1801 S. Meyers Road, #100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 or Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, 17 N. State Street, Suite 650, Chicago, IL 60602.
For additional information call (630) 554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 9, 2020