|
|
Constance Jean Stover, born in Aurora, Illinois on July 10, 1943, left this earth on Sunday, January 19, 2020 to walk into the arms of our Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herschel B. and Jean C. (Meyer) Stover of Aurora, Illinois.
She is survived by her three children. Daughter, Kimberly Jean Nash (James) of Beloit, WI. Grandson, Brandon Johnson (Erin), great-grandsons Koleson, Kennett, and Elliot Johnson of Delavan, WI and grandson, USAF TSgt. Andrew Johnson of Texas.
One son, Charles Kent Shanholtzer of Greenwood, SC. Daughter, Kristine Roberts (Robert), and granddaughters, Miranda Shanholtzer and Arianna Winebarger of Greenwood, SC.
She also leaves behind her loving brother, David L. Stover, and sister-in-law, Karen, of Yorkville, IL. One niece, Jennifer Stover-Jordan (Robert) of Aurora, IL, two great-nephews, Ryan Jordan of Mt. Prospect, IL and Nicholas Jordan of Elk Grove Village, IL, and a great-niece, McKenzie Jordan of Elk Grove Village, IL.
"Connie", as all whom knew her, was a graduate of ('61) West Aurora High School and Copley School of Nursing. She spent a lifetime enjoying her friendships with "the Hens" and dedicated her career working as an Occupational Nurse at Caterpillar Tractor Co. before enjoying retirement in South Carolina. Her "gypsy-soul" loved to travel and her family was the "soul" purpose in her life. She was an active member in her community's Catholic Churches; serving on the board at St. Vincent DePaul, the Catholic Womens' Group, and Holy Angels Catholic Church in Aurora. Connie was well-known for her beautiful quilts, home-cooked meals, baking, and genealogy expertise that was shared with importance and pride. She was a generous, devout Catholic, and a true example of dedication, faith, and inspiration that will be greatly missed.
A Catholic Mass will be held in her name at Our Lady Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Join our family in silent prayer of the rosary, as she will hear our intentions this day in heaven.? In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate dedicated sympathies to the Greenwood Catholic Women's Club Sunshine Fund located at 915 Mathis Rd. in Greenwood, SC in Connie Stover's name, as this charity was close to her heart. Amen.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020