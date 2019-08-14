|
|
Corinne R. Forbes age 96 of Bristol, IL died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hillside Rebah. & Care Center in Yorkville, IL. She was born March 2, 1923 in Anna, IL. the daughter of the late Lester and Flora nee Lott Pitts.
Corinne is survived by her daughter Loretta (Doug) Schmidt of Somonauk, IL; three grandchildren Diana Schmidt, Doug "DJ" (Kara) Schmidt and Melissa Schmidt; great granddaughter Avery. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Forbes, two sisters Mary Hoyle and Hassie Dettenbach and brother Truman Pitts.
There will be no visitation.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bristol, IL.
Memorials may be directed to the family in Corinne's memory, P. O. Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 14, 2019