Corinne S. McKeown, 102, of Benton, TN, formerly of Oswego, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019.



She was born August 19, 1916 in Sublette, Illinois, the daughter of the late Scott and Augusta (Hupach) Frost. She was joined in marriage to Richard Songer in 1933 and they spent many years together until his death. She was later married to Everett McKeown from 1989 until his death in 1993.



She lived much of her life in Oswego, where she and Richard owned and operated Scotty's restaurant and service center. She later worked in the tearoom of the Jacqueline shop in Oswego. She was an incredible cook and talented seamstress, often making her own clothing. She was an active member and volunteer at Oswego Presbyterian Church, and was very social with everyone she met. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Songer; her second husband, Everett McKeown; son, Larry Songer, and sister, Eileen Belcher.



She is survived by her grandson, Stephen (Joanne) Songer of Overland Park, KS; three great-granddaughters, Kathryn, Corinne, and Stephanie Songer; and her son Larry's longtime companion, Marilyn Zevik.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 16, 2019