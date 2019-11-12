|
Cynthia A. Coleman, age 70 of Sandwich, IL passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich, IL which she has called home since 1967. She was born on February 14, 1949 in Davenport, IA the daughter of Dr. Robert J. and Eda M. (Mathews) Coleman.
Cindy attended both the Union Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Somonauk, IL and the Federated Church of Sandwich in Sandwich, IL. She has been a resident of the Open Door Rehabilitation Center for 52 years and a member of their assembly work team. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, niece, and cousin who will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends at Open Door.
Cindy is survived by her siblings, Bruce (Clara) Coleman of Yorkville, IL and Deborah (Cecil) Smith of Seneca, IL; her nieces and nephews, Justin (Lisa) Smith, Tanna (Ryan) Horner, Taryn Smith and Jennifer (J.P.) Simon; her great-niece, Morgan Mae Smith; her great-nephew, Ellis Robert Horner; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Robert and Eda Coleman.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1275 S. Countlyline Rd, Sandwich, IL with Pastor Rich Fassig, officiating. Interment with her parents will take place in the Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.
Friends may visit from 9:00 AM until Hour of Service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Sandwich, IL.
Memorials in loving memory of Cindy may be directed to Open Door Rehabilitation Center, 405 South Wells Street, Sandwich, Illinois 60548.
