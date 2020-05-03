Cynthia Leach, age 87, passed away from her earthly life on April 27, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1932 in Aurora, Illinois.
Arrangements were handled by Healy Chapel, Aurora.
To read more about Cynthia's life story and to leave online condolences, please visit www.healychapel.com.
Published in Beacon News on May 3, 2020.