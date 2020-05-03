Cynthia Leach
1932 - 2020
Cynthia Leach, age 87, passed away from her earthly life on April 27, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1932 in Aurora, Illinois.

Arrangements were handled by Healy Chapel, Aurora.

To read more about Cynthia's life story and to leave online condolences, please visit www.healychapel.com.



Published in Beacon News on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
St. David's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Andrew and Ginny - A beloved and faithful woman. She will be missed here at St. David's Episcopal Church. May she rest in peace and rise in glory. Rev. Liz+
ELIZABETH MEADE
Friend
