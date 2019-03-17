Cynthia Lynn Lees (nee King) left us for an eternity with God in Heaven on March 6, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home in Mesa, Arizona following years of gradual loss of mental and physical function from Huntington's Disease. Cindy was born June 19, 1949 in Aurora, Illinois to Elmer E. (Edd/Eddie) King and Helen King (nee Sullivan) On August 1, 1970 she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Andrew Lees, II.She lived in Arizona nearly 45 years with her loving husband. During that time, she gave birth to, nurtured, and raised their four children. Which in turn made possible her six grandchildren and the seventh due this month.Cindy is survived by: her husband Bob, son Andrew Lees & fiancé Rosemary, daughters: Amy (Lees) & Eric Horner, Sheila (Lees) & Tony Damiani, Karen (Lees) & Brennen Bawden. Grandchildren: Olivia, Owen, Maddox, and Lincoln Bawden; Scarlett Horner; Blair (and Roman…..due soon) Damiani. Her siblings: Greg King, and Debra (King) Waegner.A Funeral Mass Service will commence Friday April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church at 1551 E Dana Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Cindy's name to The Arizona Chapter of Huntington's Disease Society of America: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E5596&id=9 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary