Dale A. Bohn
Dale A. Bohn, age 69, of Aurora passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1st, 2020.

Dale is survived by his brother, Terry Bohn; and his nieces, Tracey Bohn and Tiffany (Chris) Witt. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Helen Bohn; and his sister-in-law Cheri Bohn.

Born on November 29, 1950, Dale grew up in Aurora and was a graduate of West Aurora High School. After graduating, he entered trade school and was trained as an auto mechanic. He later enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany, where he served as a mechanic during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the Army he owned and operated an auto repair shop alongside his brother Terry.

Dale was happiest outside. He enjoyed travelling to visit National Parks throughout North America. Hiking and camping were two of his favorite past times. Dale was very active in The Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout rank. He continued to serve as an active member of the Boy Scouts and the local council for 62 years, until his passing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dale's honor to Three Fires Boy Scout Council.

Due to current restrictions private services will be held at The Daleiden Mortuary at 220 N Lake St, Aurora, IL 60506 on Friday, June 5th.



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
