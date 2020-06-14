Dale Allen, 59, of Sugar Grove, Illinois, passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1960 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Velven and Avis Allen. Dale graduated from Cardinal High School in Eldon, Iowa. He was multi-talented; participating in track, cross country, basketball, and band. He won numerous track and cross country events, qualified for state, and served as team captain. He was a member of the concert and jazz bands, playing both the trumpet and French horn. As section leader, he qualified for state jazz band.He was a senior attendant and a member of the National Honor Society. Dale honed his automotive skills at his father's auto repair business and while working for Firestone, transferred to their North Aurora location. In the summer of 1983, a young woman named Terri Terando stopped by the Firestone store and caught his eye. It was love at first sight, and they were inseparable from their first date.They married a few years later, started a family and recently celebrated 34 years of marriage.Dale loved being a dad to their three children.He was their biggest cheerleader and was the strong foundation of their family. He coached their soccer and softball teams and served as the chauffer on their many, fun-filled vacations. Dale eventually changed careers and became part of the Weldstar family, where he was a dedicated and loyal employee for well over two decades. In his personal life, there wasn't a thing that Dale didn't like. He was a constant ball of energy. He was a lifelong runner and participated in many 5Ks. He played racquetball for a number of years, and then switched to tennis. He was an audiophile and loved music. He collected vinyl records and loved going to concerts. He appreciated fine dining and a great bottle of wine but he also loved to grill out in his backyard while drinking a beer. He loved auto racing and raced go karts for several years. He loved fishing, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and trips back home to Eldon. You could always find him outside tinkering around in the garage or doing yardwork. He loved to watch movies, and he read books about World War II. He shared his love of playing cards with his family, teaching them how to play Canasta and Oh, Hell. Above all, Dale enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was quick to smile and was a great storyteller with a genuine laugh. He simply loved everyone. Dale was a man of high integrity with a heart of gold. He could fix anything and would give you the shirt off of his back. He freely lent a hand to anyone, be it a family member, neighbor, coworker or friend. He was known as the rock of his neighborhood and developed many long lasting relationships through his employment at Weldstar. He always did his best to be helpful to everyone. Dale beamed when he walked his daughter, Megan, down the aisle at her wedding. He welcomed his new son-in-law, Rowan, to the family, and the Canasta competitions began. Dale served as crew chief for the Allen racing team, which included son and driver, Jason, nephew Shaun, and brother, Wayne. Together, they raced on dirt tracks across the Midwest. Dale was a member of Sundance Ridge Saddlebreds where he served on the "pit crew". His real motivation; however, was to cheer on his daughter, Lauren, as she competed in local and national horse shows. Dale's newest passion was being a grandfather, and he simply adored his grandson, Jackson, who melted his heart. He loved it when Jackson snuggled into his arms for a nap on the couch. Dale's dream was to spend the next thirty years with his best friend, Terri, by his side, growing old together. His loss has left a hole in many, many hearts. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ed and Keith. He is survived by his wife, Terri, and their three children, Megan (Rowan) Buck, Jason Allen and Lauren Allen as well as his grandson, Jackson Allen. He is also survived by his brother Wayne (Ann) Allen. Dale's extended family includes many beloved brother and sister in-laws, nieces and nephews as well as cousins, and includes countless friends whom he considered family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held; however, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at their Sugar Grove residence on June 20, 2020. More information can be found at https://lallen410.wixsite.com/dale. Just like Dale, the family would love to see you. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in Beacon News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.