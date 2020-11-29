Dale Anderson, 94, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born April 14, 1926 in Donovan, IL, son of the late Carroll and Phyllis Anderson.
He was employed with Barber-Greene for 12 years and Farmers Insurance Group for 29 years where he retired in June of 1988.
Dale lived in Aurora most of his life but was transferred to Columbus, Ohio from 1980 to 1990. During those years he was an usher and a Men's Club member at St. Joan of Arc Church. He also was active in the Moose Lodge of Worthington, Ohio and was elected Governor for 1987-1988 where during his time the Lodge grew by over 500 members. He was named Moose of the Year in 1989-1990 and was also a member of the Ritual Team.
He was active in the Travelers Protective Association Fraternal Order since 1972 and served as an officer in the Local Post as well as Secretary/Treasurer.
Dale joined the Oswego Knights of Columbus in 1991 and became a 4th Degree in 1992. He served as an officer of both the Council and the Marquette Assembly and a member of the Honor Guard and the First Degree team. He also volunteered for Special Camps; served as chairman for many fund raising breakfast and dinners. He was Knight of the Year in the Oswego Council in 1994-1995, 1996-1997 and 1999-2000. Was Senior Knight of the Month in the State of Illinois for 2001-2002.
He also was a member of Holy Angels Church in Aurora; served as the Director for the Columbus Club; served as District #36 Warden; awarded the Master Medallion in 1998; was a regular blood donor and belonged to the 8 gallon club; Co-chaired "Toys for Kids"; Volunteered at Hesed House and was block captain for the Neighborhood Watch Program. He also enjoyed gardening and wood working.
Dale is survived by his children, Debbie, Craig, Claudia, Carla, Dennis, Ellen and Kelly; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia.
A private graveside service took place at Lincoln Memorial Park on Friday, November 27, 2020. The service was recorded and can be seen at the following link. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/17805210
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.
