1/1
Dale Anderson
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Anderson, 94, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born April 14, 1926 in Donovan, IL, son of the late Carroll and Phyllis Anderson.

He was employed with Barber-Greene for 12 years and Farmers Insurance Group for 29 years where he retired in June of 1988.

Dale lived in Aurora most of his life but was transferred to Columbus, Ohio from 1980 to 1990. During those years he was an usher and a Men's Club member at St. Joan of Arc Church. He also was active in the Moose Lodge of Worthington, Ohio and was elected Governor for 1987-1988 where during his time the Lodge grew by over 500 members. He was named Moose of the Year in 1989-1990 and was also a member of the Ritual Team.

He was active in the Travelers Protective Association Fraternal Order since 1972 and served as an officer in the Local Post as well as Secretary/Treasurer.

Dale joined the Oswego Knights of Columbus in 1991 and became a 4th Degree in 1992. He served as an officer of both the Council and the Marquette Assembly and a member of the Honor Guard and the First Degree team. He also volunteered for Special Camps; served as chairman for many fund raising breakfast and dinners. He was Knight of the Year in the Oswego Council in 1994-1995, 1996-1997 and 1999-2000. Was Senior Knight of the Month in the State of Illinois for 2001-2002.

He also was a member of Holy Angels Church in Aurora; served as the Director for the Columbus Club; served as District #36 Warden; awarded the Master Medallion in 1998; was a regular blood donor and belonged to the 8 gallon club; Co-chaired "Toys for Kids"; Volunteered at Hesed House and was block captain for the Neighborhood Watch Program. He also enjoyed gardening and wood working.

Dale is survived by his children, Debbie, Craig, Claudia, Carla, Dennis, Ellen and Kelly; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia.

A private graveside service took place at Lincoln Memorial Park on Friday, November 27, 2020. The service was recorded and can be seen at the following link. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/17805210

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.heaychapel.com. 630-897-9291


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
Lincoln Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering Dale working in the yard and smiling was always a happy memory how much pride he took in making things look perfect. He will be missed.
The Zyles Family
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved