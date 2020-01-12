|
Dale Von Ohlen, 98, passed away on November 10th. He was born on June 4th, 1921 to Everett and Lillian (Dittman) Von Ohlen. Dale was united in marriage to Marie (Lloyd) Von Ohlen who preceded him in death too soon in 1968. He was a Lieutenant in the Army during WWII where he received a Bronze Star. Dale owned and operated Hansen Mattress Co. from 1946 until his retirement. His proudest accomplishment was being one of the founders of Waubonsee Community College. Instrumental in getting the referendum passed, he became the first Chairman of the Board and held the position from 1966-1970. He retained a position on the Board of Directors until 1983. The Fine Arts Building on the Sugar Grove Campus is named in his honor. A community leader, Dale was on the Board of Directors of Aurora Federal Savings and Loan (now West Suburban Bank), The Aurora Public Library, and The Historical Society. Dale is survived by 4 children Todd (Lisa Hill), Scott, Ellen (Lyle Rosine), and Neal, and 8 grandchildren, Eric Von Ohlen, Jorie VonOhlen, Anna Von Ohlen, Ben Von Ohlen, Kurt VonOhlen, Harrison Von Ohlen, Sawyer Von Ohlen and Amaya Von Ohlen. and 3 great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Marie, his sister Delores & granddaughter Claire.
A Celebration of Life party will be held at Two Brothers Round House On January 18th at 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM.
Donations can be made to the Dale R. and Marie E. Von Ohlen Memorial Scholarship at Waubonsee Community College. Go to waubonsee.edu/donate, then to make a gift online. Or send a check to Waubonsee Community College Foundation, Rt. 47 at Waubonsee Dr. Sugar Grove, IL. 60554.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 12, 2020