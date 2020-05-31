Dale Stuart Jackman
1931 - 2020
AURORA- Dale Stuart Jackman, 88, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born October 13, 1931, in Waterman to Frank and Florella Jackman, he married Joanne Schulz on August 17, 1952. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage together. She survives along with four children, Greg (Kathy) Jackman of Aurora, Marybeth (Mike) Donnelly of Buffalo, NY, William (Joanne) Jackman of Buffalo, NY, Joseph (Julie) Jackman of Aurora; one brother Lowell (Jan) Jackman of Indianapolis, IN; and eleven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by one son and one granddaughter.

Dale was a proud union man. He was a meat cutter for 10 years, where he was a member of the UFCW. He retired as Vice President of Local 1540 of that same union.

Dale was also a veteran having served five years in the Navy. He was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church (Aurora).

The family would like to thank the staff of Presence Fox Knoll for the kind and compassionate care that Dale received.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.


Published in Beacon News on May 31, 2020.
