Dana Norvaisas
Dana Norvaisas, 87, of Aurora died on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. She was the daughter of Bronius and Sofija (Urbanaiciute) Miliauskas in Kelme, Lithuania. On August 29, 1953 she married Ray A. Norvaisas. She attended Mass at St. Rita Church in Aurora.

She was a beloved wife and aunt and will be missed. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ray; sisters, Aldona Salinas, Christina Unterreiner, and Regina Juskaitis; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Dana is predeceased by her parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Rita's Catholic Church at 10:00AM. Fr. Sanchez will officiate with interment at St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and social distance at all locations.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Dana's family.



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 15, 2020.
