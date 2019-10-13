|
|
Daniel Andres Hansen, 25, of Sugar Grove, IL passed away surrounded by many of his family and friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was born November 7, 1993 in Aurora, IL.
Survivors include his parents, Randy and Alicia (Hermosillo) Hansen; his sister, Korina Hansen; his paternal grandmother, Kaye Hansen; his maternal grandparents, Nelda Cadena and Jose M. Hermosillo; his love, Alexa Parrenas; two aunts, Diana Stephens, Sue Shoemaker; three uncles, David (Olga) Hansen, Ricardo (Alex) Hermosillo, Eduardo (Vanessa) Hermosillo; eight cousins, Garrett Stephens, Mackenzie (Kort) Rantala, Katie Hansen, Mark Shoemaker, Will Shoemaker, Mia Hermosillo, Kristina Hermosillo, Eva Hermosillo; many other extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gerald Hansen; his paternal great grandparents; his maternal great grandparents including his maternal great grandmother, Francisca Sartain; two uncles, Rod Stephens, Nicolas Cadena, Jr.; two cousins, Patrick Weathers III and James King; his beloved cat "Mikey".
Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a liturgical wake service and words of remembrance at 5:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 beginning with In State Visitation from 9:00 AM until the funeral hour at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 722 High Street, Aurora, IL 60505; Fr. Matthew McMorrow will officiate. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Daniel's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019