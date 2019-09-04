|
Daniel D. Berenyi, age 48, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born January 26, 1971 in Aurora, IL, to the loving parents, Joseph and Dolores nee Hyatt Berenyi.
Dan graduated from Aurora Central Catholic High School and went on to graduate from University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. He worked at Intelligence Group as a Senior Applications Consultant for many years.
Dan loved nothing more than his dogs, music, and movies. He loved his nephews and nieces like they were his own children.
Dan is survived by his parents, brother Joe (Jill) Berenyi, sister Lori (Mike) Carpentier, nephews and nieces Max Ziman, Kyle and Kayla Carpentier, Sydney, Gwen and Tatum Berenyi and his faithful dog Heisenberg.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Cliff and Dolores Hyatt, Steve and Mary Berenyi and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church. 180 S. Russell Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 4, 2019