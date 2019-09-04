Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
180 S. Russell Avenue
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Berenyi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel D. Berenyi


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel D. Berenyi Obituary
Daniel D. Berenyi, age 48, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born January 26, 1971 in Aurora, IL, to the loving parents, Joseph and Dolores nee Hyatt Berenyi.

Dan graduated from Aurora Central Catholic High School and went on to graduate from University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. He worked at Intelligence Group as a Senior Applications Consultant for many years.

Dan loved nothing more than his dogs, music, and movies. He loved his nephews and nieces like they were his own children.

Dan is survived by his parents, brother Joe (Jill) Berenyi, sister Lori (Mike) Carpentier, nephews and nieces Max Ziman, Kyle and Kayla Carpentier, Sydney, Gwen and Tatum Berenyi and his faithful dog Heisenberg.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Cliff and Dolores Hyatt, Steve and Mary Berenyi and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church. 180 S. Russell Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now