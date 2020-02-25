|
Daniel D. Dolan, 89, of Aurora, IL and Fountain Hills, AZ passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Fountain Hills, AZ. He was born February 18, 1931 in Aurora, IL. Dan was a lifelong Auroran. He served in the Navy on the USS Knapp destroyer. Dan was an Aurora Postman and proudly served on the Aurora Fire Department before co-founding, his life's passion, Dolan & Murphy Real Estate with James O. Murphy in 1965, where his niece Dana Peterson served the company for more than 30 years. Dan loved the Lord and was a devout Catholic and lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Dan was also instrumental in the relocation, building, and funding of Aurora Central Catholic's new campus which opened their doors in the fall of 1995. Dan graduated from East Aurora High School in 1949 and was a lifelong Tomcat and "Old Timer". Dan was honored by the City of Aurora in October 2014, by naming Watson Street, Daniel D. Dolan Drive which ran in front of his homestead at 633 Watson Street. Dan was also proud of his involvement with Aurora Boys Little League Baseball for over 50 years and Fast Pitch Softball as Dolan & Murphy sponsored the Shamrocks for over 35 years and was inducted into the International Softball Congress Hall of Fame in August of 2016. Dan's family is synonymous with the City of Aurora and he worked his entire professional career to make his hometown, what he considered "The finest town in America". His professional motto was "what's good for Dolan & Murphy, is good for Aurora". Dan was deeply loved and he loved so many. Dan would want everyone to remember to "KEEP THE FAITH"!
He is survived by his four children Daniel T. (Stevie Daleiden) Dolan of Aurora, IL, Brian (Kathy) Dolan of North Aurora, IL, Ryan (Maritza) Dolan of Oswego, IL, and Kara (John) Laudi of Cleveland, OH; 8 grandchildren JD Dolan of Aurora, IL, Dina (Thomas) Sharkey of Naas, Ireland, Wendy (Tim) Brennan of Aliso Viejo, CA, Tony (Chris) Hopp of Montgomery, IL Kelly Dolan of Sherman Oaks, CA, Daniel J. (Dixie) Dolan of Oswego, IL, Kaleb and Kellan Dolan of Oswego, IL; 11 great grandchildren Gavin Dolan, Roman, Ty, Annika, and Adrik Hopp, Ciara Sharkey and Michael Sharkey, Erin and Nolan Brennan, Kristina (Kenneth) Barr, and Mercedes (Jonathan) Diaz; 5 great great grandchildren Isaac, Kiara, Gene, Gabriella, and Giselle; his brother Jim (Jean) Dolan of Aurora, IL; his former wife JoAnne Dolan of Aurora, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins including Dirk Dolan of Montgomery, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and John Dolan; his brothers Joe Dolan, John (Jean) Dolan, and Bill "Bugger" (Honey) Dolan; his daughter-in-law Dawn Dolan; and his former wife Virginia F. (Nehring) Dolan.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:15am to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10:00am. Fr. Jerome Leake will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1:00pm until 8:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Dan's family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's memory to the Daniel D. Dolan Family Endowment Fund, c/o Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, 37 S. River St., Aurora, IL 60506.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020