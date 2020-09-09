1/
Daniel DeLaTorre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel DeLaTorre, 71 of Aurora, IL passed away unexpectedly at home on September 6, 2020. He was born December 9, 1948 in Aurora. He attended East Aurora High School and was an Army Veteran. He will be remembered for his devoted care of his mother and his love of gardening. He is survived by his mother Jane DeLaTorre; his brothers, Douglas (Donna) DeLaTorre and Dennis (Debbie) DeLaTorre; and sister, Gloria (Jerry) Spitz; his grandchildren, Megan DeLaTorre, Cindy Dexter, Madison DeLaTorre and Daniel DeLaTorre; his 4 great-grandchildren; and his many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael DeLaTorre and his son, Charles DeLaTorre. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family burial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved