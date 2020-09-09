Daniel DeLaTorre, 71 of Aurora, IL passed away unexpectedly at home on September 6, 2020. He was born December 9, 1948 in Aurora. He attended East Aurora High School and was an Army Veteran. He will be remembered for his devoted care of his mother and his love of gardening. He is survived by his mother Jane DeLaTorre; his brothers, Douglas (Donna) DeLaTorre and Dennis (Debbie) DeLaTorre; and sister, Gloria (Jerry) Spitz; his grandchildren, Megan DeLaTorre, Cindy Dexter, Madison DeLaTorre and Daniel DeLaTorre; his 4 great-grandchildren; and his many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Michael DeLaTorre and his son, Charles DeLaTorre. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family burial.





