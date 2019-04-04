Home

Danny grew tired and left us to be with his sister, Darlene. He left behind his Mom and Dad, Diane and Fanny, his wife Gay, his children Amy, Daniel, and Samantha, and six grandchildren; Dylan, Leigha, Charlie, Austin, Miles, and Briella; and his sisters, Kathy, Karen, and Cindy. A celebration of life will be held at Crosspoint Church, 8 W Rickard Dr, Oswego, IL 60543, on April 6th, 2019 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, followed by a luncheon at Phoenix Club from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 4, 2019
