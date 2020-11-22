Daniel Joseph DeBruycker, 72, of North Aurora and formerly of Batavia passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Daniel was born December 24, 1947 in St. Charles, IL the son of Joseph and Margaret (nee Becker) DeBruycker. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Anderson February 17, 1968 in St. Charles, IL. Our father was many things to many people; he was our rock, inspiration and best friend. He loved family over everything. His passion for Star Trek, Sci-fi and his KC Chiefs was unwavering. He could be stubborn at times, but would always listen no matter what. He would always tell you his opinion, even if it was not what you wanted to hear, because it was what you needed to hear. He was a natural leader, coach and role model. He had an unmatched Christmas spirit like most have never seen and his Santa collection reflected it. He loved a good cigar and taking a nap in the middle of the day. He was a 2nd degree black belt in ISSHIN-RYU karate. He will be greatly missed by all the lives he touched throughout his time here. We will forever love him and miss him. Love you PA! He is survived by his wife Bonnie; four children, Timothy (Nicole) DeBruycker, Shaun (Brigid) DeBruycker, Daniel R. (Jenna) DeBruycker, and Emily Trowbridge; ten grandchildren, Remi, Samantha, Andrew, Nicholas, Samuel, Avery, Evan, Delaney, Dane, and Dax; a brother Kent (Sandy) DeBruycker, a sister Patti (Michael) Reinke, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Michael DeBruycker. Due to COVID-19 and regulations regarding occupancy, the funeral services will be held privately with just the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be directed to Little Friends https://www.littlefriendsinc.org/
140 N Wright St, Naperville, IL 60540. Moss Family Funeral Home, Batavia, IL 630-879-7900, or www.mossfuneral.com