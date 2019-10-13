Home

Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Daniel K. VanOosten Obituary
Daniel Van Oosten, 71, of Hendersonville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC following a brief illness. A native of Morrison, IL, he was a son of the late Marvin and Mildred Rosenow Van Oosten. He had resided in Hendersonville for the past 10 years.

Daniel retired from the United States Postal Service following a 40-year career in the Aurora, IL office. He was a member of Pinecrest Presbyterian Church in Flat Rock, NC. Daniel was an avid St. Louis Cardinal and Chicago Bears sports fan. He could always be found rooting them on and especially enjoyed attending games in person. In his younger years, he enjoyed coaching little league baseball.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Nancy; daughter, Tracy Lencioni of Graham, TX; sons, Brian Van Oosten and his wife, MaiMai of Sugar Grove, IL and Douglas Van Oosten and his wife, Melissa of Des Plaines, IL; stepdaughter, Lisa Tomlinson of Brockton, MA; grandchildren, Deborah, Daniel and Felicity Van Oosten; brother, William and his wife, Melody of Pontiac, IL; sister, Mary Jo Zibble and her husband, Donald of Naperville, IL and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Daniel's honor may be offered to Ronald McDonald House 211 E. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60611. (313) 888-2500

Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 13, 2019
