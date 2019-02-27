Daniel L. "Danny" Schwartz, 56, of Batavia, IL. formerly of Villa Park, IL. passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, IL. Danny was born on October 16, 1962 the son of George and Caryl (nee. Campbell) Schwartz. Danny was a resident at Marklund in Geneva for the last fourteen years. Danny loved being with his family as well as his Marklund family, he loved traveling to the lake in Wisconsin and listening to his favorite Mr. Rogers records. Danny is survived by his loving mother, Caryl Schwartz; his two sisters, Anne (Gerald) Duck and Beth (Ron Evans) Karau, eight nieces and nephews, Brandon (Carrie) Duck, Benjamin (Cary) Duck, Brett (Ronda) Duck, Adam (Jennifer) Karau, Courtney (Ronald) Matula, Brittany (Adam) Truch, Amanda Nelson and Anthony (Miceala) Schwartz. Many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George Schwartz, a brother Roger Schwartz. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, Il. 60510. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park of Aurora, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Danny's name may be made to Marklund 1S450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL. 60134 or Northwestern Hospice, 690 E N Ave Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary