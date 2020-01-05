|
Daniel "Dave" O'Brien 63, passed away at his home on December 4, 2019 surrounded by family members.
Dave had bravely battled cancer during the past 15 years. He was the son of Francis "Woody" and Helene O'Brien. He was born on April 1, 1956 in Aurora. Dave was a graduate of Naperville High School. On May 20, 1978, he married the Love of His Life, Janet Kujawski. They would make their home in Montgomery, IL.
As a teen, Dave would work many Summers doing maintenance at the Sky Lark Drive-In Theater formerly The Tee and See in Aurora. Dave possessed great mechanical skills and he could fix and repair many things. He later worked for many years as a Service Technician for the Mettler Toledo Scale Company. After his retirement, he worked for the U. S. Post Office as a Letter Carrier and Package Delivery Driver in Oswego and Yorkville.
Dave enjoyed working in his yard each Summer, cooking on his grill, parties with his family and friends. Watching the Chicago Bears and following all of the Chicago Sports Teams. He is best remembered for truly enjoying fireworks and bonfires, a cold beer, pizza, good company and Irish music & stories. He was a friend to many and generous with his time to help his family and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years Janet (Kujawski), sons Jonathan (Sam Rodriguez), Timothy O'Brien, Daniel "Danny" O'Brien, brother Edward "Eddie" (Sharon) O'Brien, sisters Kathy Binder, Terri O'Brien, Marianne O'Brien, Patsy (Leon) Berryman. Special pets Mikey and Simba.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Joel Binder, Mark Puccini, Larry McGee and dear family friend Bob.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the fine Medical Staff at the University of Chicago Hospital, for their concern and care provided during Dave's long battle.
Funeral arrangements were handled by The Dunn Family Funeral Home in Oswego, IL 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 5, 2020