The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Daniel P. McClernon


1957 - 2019
Daniel P. McClernon Obituary
Daniel P. McClernon, 61 of Aurora, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019. He was born December 18, 1957 in Aurora, Il the son of Leroy and Alice (Longoria) McClernon.

Dan graduated from Marmion Academy and decided to pursue a career in the trades, he became a pipefitter, working in the Fox Valley area for many years with the Union Local 597. He loved gardening, his long walks with his dog, Cooper, but most of all, spending time with his family, for which he spread his love and joy to each of them.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Cindy (Baratta) McClernon; his sons, David (Cherise) McClernon, Zack McClernon and Nate McClernon; his two grandchildren, Delaney and Harper McClernon; his parents, Leroy and Alice (Longoria) McClernon; his sister, Joy (Byron) Taylor; his brothers, David McClernon and Doug McClernon; many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8 p.m. October 17, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Funeral services will take place on Friday 11:00 a.m. October 18, 2019 also at The Healy Chapel. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 14, 2019
