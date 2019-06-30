Daniel R. Sperry, 68, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 9, 1951 in Aurora, IL, the son of Walter A. and Dorothy J. (Daly) Sperry.



Daniel loved to play golf. He also enjoyed traveling the world over with his wife. Daniel was employed for 34 years at Keller Heartt Co. in Chicago, IL.



Survivors include his wife of 38 years, JoAnne F. Sperry; his sister-in-law, Jill Sperry; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas (Amy) Findlay; his niece, Karen (Brian) Weber; his nephew, Andrew Sperry; his great-nieces, Megan and Claire Weber and his great-nephew, Charles Sperry.



Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas P. Sperry and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Irene Findlay.



A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 A.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the or the .



For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 30, 2019