Daniel Silagi
Daniel Silagi, Jr., 94, of Aurora died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at his home.He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and life time member of St. Michael's Church in Aurora. He enjoyed playing the organ and watching polo matches. He was an avid family and friend videographer.Survivors include his two brothers, John (Earla) Silagi and Gus (Carol) Silagi; 3 nieces, Sharon (Jake) Wyland, Sandy (Mark) Sokniewicz and Michelle (Carlos) Medina; one nephew, Guy (Cheryl) Silagi; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Emma Silagi, Sr. and his wife, Dorothy Silagi.His visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 25th from 9:00-10:00 AM at the St. Michael's Church, 609 N. Lincoln Ave., Aurora, IL. with a Mass starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be private.A memorial is established for his family in care of the Butala Funeral Home, 1405 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178. For info go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com or call 815-895-2833.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 24, 2019
