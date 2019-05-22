|
Danny Goggins 67 of Aurora Il, past away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Aurora .He was born Jan. 2, 1952 in Pontotoc Ms. Danny was retired from Caterpillar. He is survived by his wife Tita and daughter Tracy Goggins and Angela K. of Tx. stepdaughter Sherry Goot of Il. ,sisters Linda Bishop(Kenny) and Judi Kellogg (Bob)of Il. ,Barbara Murry(Glen) of Tn and a brother Mel Goggins(Sherry) of Tn. Grandchildren Leanne , Desiray , Norman, of Tx. ,as well as numerous of nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by mother Lillian and Dick Goggins, daughter Michelle Goggins , sisters Shirley West,(Don)Janie Counts and brother Winfred(Ethel) Goggins. Danny will be greatly missed. Services will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 22, 2019