Darla J. Pickett, age 60 of Sandwich, IL passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Plano, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 26, 2019