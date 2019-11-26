Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-7211
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1010 W. South Street
Plano, IL 60545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darla Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darla J. Pickett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darla J. Pickett Obituary
Darla J. Pickett, age 60 of Sandwich, IL passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, IL. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Plano, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 552-7211.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -