Darlene B. Brugh, age 96 of Yorkville, IL passed away, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 27, 1922 in Newark, IL the daughter of Leonard and Bertha (Lundy) Chally, Sr.Darlene was united in marriage on October 2, 1943 in Elgin, IL to Mr. Kenneth D. Brugh and they spent the next 69 years happily together until his passing on November 9, 2012. She was an active and the oldest member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery, IL and its Ladies Circle. Darlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.Darlene is survived by her children, Darolee (John) Nielsen of Janesville, WI, Gary (Lorraine) Brugh of Valparaiso, IN, and Patricia (Keith) Auberry of Yorkville, IL; her five grandchildren, Ilyana (Matt) Fitzsimons of Wi, Preston (Kristan) Nielsen of WI, Joshua (Shannon) Brugh of WA, Shawna (Matthew) Slack of Yorkville, IL and Ryan (Adrienne) Auberry of Yorkville, IL; her twelve great-grandchildren; her sister, June Thompson of Morris, IL; her brother, Leonard (Leora) Chally, Jr. of Yorkville, IL and her sister-in-law Joan Chally of IA; as well as many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Bertha Chally, Sr.; her husband, Kenneth D. Brugh; her two sisters, Vivian (Elmer) Walker, Barbara Johnson, her brother Dale Chally and her brother-in-law Milton Thompson.Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Avenue, Montgomery, IL. Interment will take place in the West Lisbon Cemetery in Lisbon, IL.Friends may visit from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Church in Montgomery, IL.Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary