Dave Kirkus of North Aurora passed away peacefully Thursday morning June 27, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents Barb and Frank Kirkus. Dave is survived by his wife Kathy, his son Brad, sister, Patti and his brother Jay. Dave retired from Caterpillar Tractor in Montgomery after more than 30 years. Dave made friends wherever he went, was always willing to help when called upon, and was an important part of many lives. He enjoyed motorcycles and fast cars. His ashes will be scattered at the Bittersweet Farm in Norhteast Iowa, a place he grew to love. Dave lives on in the fond memories and will be missed by family and friends. A memorial lunch will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Batavia Moose Lodge.



For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 14, 2019