David A. Frieders, 76, of Somonauk, IL passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 16, 1943 in Aurora, IL, the son of Alphonse N. and Genevieve I. (Wall) Frieders. He married Joan L. Felstead on April 28, 1973 in Sandwich, IL. David was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk, where he was very active as a teacher, lector, and a Eucharistic minister. He was a proud member of the US Army, serving during the Vietnam War, in the Armed Forces Radio, known as Radio Kilroy. He was very involved with the Luxembourg American Cultural Society. He worked at the Sandwich Post Office for over 26 years and at WSPY for 25 years.



He is survived by his wife, Joan of Somonauk, IL; two daughters, Carol Frieders of Chicago, IL and Christina (Bradley) MacKenzie of Milton, GA; two granddaughters, Jorja and Allyse MacKenzie; his siblings, Steven C. (Toni) Frieders of Rockford, IL, Jane M. Stachura of Elk Grove Village, IL, and Catherine (Jerry) Jakubowicz of Alpharetta, GA; his brother-in-law, Richard (Beverly) Felstead of Sandwich, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Dan Stachura.



Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Somonauk, IL, with Father Bruce Lery officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Somonauk. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, with a prayer service at 4:45 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or . For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFunralHomes.com



Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 Rt 34 W ~ PO Box 404 in Somonauk, IL 60552 815-498-2363 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 12, 2019